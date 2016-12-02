Dec 2 Moscow Exchange :

* Says November total trading volumes up 28.3 pct year-on-year to 73.7 trillion roubles ($1.15 trillion)

* Says turnover grew across all Moscow Exchange major markets

* November total trading volumes on equity and bond market grew by 29 pct to 2,398.6 billion roubles

* November money market turnover surged 75.7 pct year-on-year to 31.8 trillion roubles

* November FX Market turnover advanced by 8.4 pct to 25.7 trillion roubles

* November derivatives market volumes were up 6.5 pct and amounted to 9.9 trillion roubles

* November precious metals market trading volumes reached 10.1 billion roubles Source text: bit.ly/2ggnduO

