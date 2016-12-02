Dec 2 Agrarius AG :
* Issues convertible bond with a volume of up to 425,000.00 euros ($451,987.50)
* Bond is convertible into a total of up to 85,000 shares with a proportionate amount of the
share capital of 1.00 euro each
* Term of the bond: 5 years, coupon of 2.5 percent p.a.
* Conversion price 5.00 euros per share
* Outlook raised for 2016
* Now expects FY sales revenues of at least 5.2 million euros; raises EBITDA forecast to at
least 1 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9403 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)