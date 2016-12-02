Dec 2 Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd

* Company entered into a co-operative agreement with jiangsu ruihua

* Registered capital of rmb200 million

* Company and jiangsu ruihua have agreed to establish a joint venture

* Registered capital shall be fully contributed by jiangsu ruihua and a subsidiary of company by cash

* Huiyin smart community - nanjing ruihu e-commerce will be owned as to 51% and 49% by jiangsu ruihua and a wholly-owned subsidiary of co respectively