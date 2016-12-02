BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Dec 2 esure Group Plc :
* Toscafund Asset Management LLP Discloses 16.4 pct Stake In esure Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Synagile Corp says it has raised $4.7 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $12.7 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2j96TBB)
* Zoom Video Communications Inc raised $115 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $115.2 million - SEC filing Source text fo - (http://bit.ly/2jjI6FZ)