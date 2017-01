Dec 2 Ingram Micro Inc -

* On Dec. 2, co says has been informed that approval from China s state administration of foreign exchange has been obtained

* Approval from China's safe obtained with regard to equity portion of merger consideration to be funded by Tianjin Tianhai-SEC filing

* Parties expect merger to be completed on or about December 5, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2g0mY9q] Further company coverage: