BRIEF-Raise Production announces proposed private placement
* Intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 12 million units of company at a price of $0.25 per unit
Dec 2 S&P Global Ratings
* Bulgaria 'BB+/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable Source (bit.ly/2gIEays)
* Intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 12 million units of company at a price of $0.25 per unit
BERLIN, Jan 27 Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the new U.S. administration are the main risks to the global economy, the German finance ministry said on Friday, adding that domestic demand will remain the main growth driver in Germany this year.
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: