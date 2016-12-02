BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
Dec 2 Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
* DP world partners with CDPQ to create CA$ 5 billion (US$3.7 billion) investment platform
* Investment platform totals CA$ 5 billion (US$ 3.7 billion), with DP world holding a 55% share and CDPQ remaining 45%.
* investment platform to invest in global port and terminal businesses globally
* platform will also invest mostly in existing assets, but with up to 25% invested in greenfield opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage:
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results