Dec 2 Becton Dickinson And Co

* U.S. appeals court overturns retractable technologies' $340 million verdict against becton dickinson in antitrust case over syringes--court ruling

* 5th u.s. circuit court of appeals calls the claim that becton tried to monopolize u.s. safety syringe market 'infirm as a matter of law'

* Appeals court says "patent infringement, which operates to increase competition, is not anticompetitive conduct"

* Appeals court says allegation that becton tainted market for retractable syringes while quietly plotting to sell its own "unsupported and incoherent"

* Appeals court upholds jury finding that becton is liable for false advertising, but orders that damages be recalculated Further company coverage: