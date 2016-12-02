BRIEF-Investors Bancorp reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Investors Bancorp Inc announces fourth quarter financial results and cash dividend
Dec 2 Becton Dickinson And Co
* U.S. appeals court overturns retractable technologies' $340 million verdict against becton dickinson in antitrust case over syringes--court ruling
* 5th u.s. circuit court of appeals calls the claim that becton tried to monopolize u.s. safety syringe market 'infirm as a matter of law'
* Appeals court says "patent infringement, which operates to increase competition, is not anticompetitive conduct"
* Appeals court says allegation that becton tainted market for retractable syringes while quietly plotting to sell its own "unsupported and incoherent"
* Appeals court upholds jury finding that becton is liable for false advertising, but orders that damages be recalculated Further company coverage:
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage: