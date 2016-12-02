Dec 2 GTT Communications Inc :

* GTT Communications Inc - Intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* GTT Communications Inc - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to partially finance its previously announced acquisition of Hibernia Networks

* GTT Communications Inc - Notes would initially be issued by a wholly owned subsidiary of GTT

* GTT Communications Inc - Upon consummation of Hibernia deal and related refinancing of GTT's existing credit facilities, GTT would assume the notes