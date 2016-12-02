BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
Dec 2 GTT Communications Inc :
* GTT Communications Inc - Intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* GTT Communications Inc - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to partially finance its previously announced acquisition of Hibernia Networks
* GTT Communications Inc - Notes would initially be issued by a wholly owned subsidiary of GTT
* GTT Communications Inc - Upon consummation of Hibernia deal and related refinancing of GTT's existing credit facilities, GTT would assume the notes Source text: (bit.ly/2fTzkwP) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage:
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results