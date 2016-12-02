BRIEF-Investors Bancorp reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Investors Bancorp Inc announces fourth quarter financial results and cash dividend
Dec 2 Imperial Equities Inc :
* Finalized a purchase and sale agreement for acquisition of 149 street business centre in a deal for $9.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors Bancorp Inc announces fourth quarter financial results and cash dividend
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage: