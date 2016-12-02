BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
Dec 2 Aedifica SA :
* Capital increase of about 8 million euros ($8.54 million)
* Co's shareholders opt for 37 pct of shares for dividend in shares
* Decrease in debt-to-assets ratio of about 0.6 pct
* Issuance of 122,672 new shares
* Newly created shares to be listed on Euronext Brussels and are immediately tradable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
SHANGHAI, Jan 27 Chinese banks are hiring blockchain experts as the government pushes use of the technology behind bitcoin to increase transparency and combat fraud in its financial sector.