BRIEF-Kroger Co moves all its C-store business to McLane Co
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Dec 2 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc
* Carmike Cinemas Inc - on December 2, AMC Entertainment provided written notice to extend 'end date' of merger agreement to March 6, 2017 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 26 Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, the owner of Volvo cars, plans to roll out its mid-priced Lynk & Co brand in the United States and Europe in early 2019, but cautioned those plans could change if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a border tax on imported vehicles, a senior company executive told Reuters.