With plastic bags and plates, China tries to cure its corn hangover
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
Dec 2 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc - On November 29, 2016, co entered into a credit agreement-SEC filing
* Credit agreement provides for up to $100 million in revolving loans, none of which was drawn at closing
* Expects to use proceeds of revolving credit facility to finance ongoing working capital needs Source text: [bit.ly/2gPBbqS] Further company coverage:
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by strong performance in its consumer and corporate loan portfolios.
* WESTERN ALLIANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS