BRIEF-Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders
* Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders
Dec 2 Moody's -
* Moody's changes outlook on Namibia's BAA3 rating to negative, affirms rating
* Moody's on Namibia-Decision to change outlook to negative reflects slower than expected fiscal consolidation in current fiscal year, among other things
* Moody's -Decision to affirm BAA3 rating is informed by Namibia's robust growth outlook, debt metrics still comparable to those of BAA3 peers Source text for Eikon:
* Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
* HC2 HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $55 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING