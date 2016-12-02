Dec 2 Moody's -

* Moody's changes outlook on Namibia's BAA3 rating to negative, affirms rating

* Moody's on Namibia-Decision to change outlook to negative reflects slower than expected fiscal consolidation in current fiscal year, among other things

* Moody's -Decision to affirm BAA3 rating is informed by Namibia's robust growth outlook, debt metrics still comparable to those of BAA3 peers