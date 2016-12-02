BRIEF-Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders
* Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders
Dec 2 Fitch:
* Fitch rates $1B New York City, NY GO Bonds 'AA'; outlook stable
* Fitch on New York City GO Bond-Says expects debt to increase more or less with local revenue growth given management's cap
* Fitch on New York City GO Bonds-Debt, pension liabilities are sizable, represent an elevated but still moderate burden in relation to resource base Source text for Eikon:
* Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
* HC2 HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $55 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING