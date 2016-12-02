BRIEF-SUSSEX BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.32 PER SHARE
* SUSSEX BANCORP REPORTS A 67% INCREASE IN NET INCOME DRIVEN BY LOAN AND DEPOSIT GROWTH FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2016 AND DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
Dec 2 Nikkei:
* Sharp is thinking about shutting down a building at its smartphone production base in the city of Hiroshima - Nikkei
* Sharp Corp is restructuring in Japan under new Taiwanese parent Hon Hai Precision Industry, or Foxconn- Nikkei
* One of the three currently operating buildings of Sharp would close, with personnel and equipment transferred to the remaining two - Nikkei
* Sharp will close an electronic parts factory in the city of Mihara as early as fiscal 2017 - Nikkei Source text: [s.nikkei.com/2fUAb06] Further company coverage:
* Qtrly loss from continuing operations attributable to Ashland was $0.01 per diluted share
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: