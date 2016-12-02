Dec 2 Alpine Associates Management Inc

* Alpine Associates Management Inc- intends to vote against Privatebancorp's proposed stock and cash acquisition by CIBC

* Alpine Associates Management Inc- hold approximately 1.5 million shares of Privatebancorp, Inc.

* Alpine Associates - "since U.S. Presidential election, it is clear that fundamental backdrop for regional banking industry has dramatically improved"

* Alpine Associates-believe "fair-minded view" of Privatebancorp's valuation suggests standalone value is equal to/higher than price offered by CIBC