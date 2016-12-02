Dec 2 Alpine Associates Management Inc
* Alpine Associates Management Inc- intends to vote against
Privatebancorp's proposed stock and cash acquisition by CIBC
* Alpine Associates Management Inc- hold approximately 1.5
million shares of Privatebancorp, Inc.
* Alpine Associates - "since U.S. Presidential election, it
is clear that fundamental backdrop for regional banking industry
has dramatically improved"
* Alpine Associates-believe "fair-minded view" of
Privatebancorp's valuation suggests standalone value is equal
to/higher than price offered by CIBC
