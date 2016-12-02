BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
Dec 2 Quidel Corp
* Quidel corp - on december 1 voluntarily terminated its $140.0 million senior secured syndicated credit facility
* Quidel corp - in connection with termination, company expects to incur a charge in q4 of $0.2 million
* Quidel corp - from termination date to maturity date in august 2017 company anticipates cost savings of approximately $0.6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage:
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results