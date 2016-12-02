Dec 2 Quidel Corp

* Quidel corp - on december 1 voluntarily terminated its $140.0 million senior secured syndicated credit facility

* Quidel corp - in connection with termination, company expects to incur a charge in q4 of $0.2 million

* Quidel corp - from termination date to maturity date in august 2017 company anticipates cost savings of approximately $0.6 million.