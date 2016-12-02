BRIEF-SUSSEX BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.32 PER SHARE
* SUSSEX BANCORP REPORTS A 67% INCREASE IN NET INCOME DRIVEN BY LOAN AND DEPOSIT GROWTH FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2016 AND DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
Dec 2 Ford Motor Co
* Ford Motor says notifying holders of 4.25% senior convertible notes due 2036 that they may exercise option to require Ford to repurchase notes on Dec 20
* Ford Motor says repurchase price for notes to be equal to 100% of principal amount of such notes outstanding, plus accrued, unpaid interest thereon to Dec 20
* Qtrly loss from continuing operations attributable to Ashland was $0.01 per diluted share
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge