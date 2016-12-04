UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 Bapcor Ltd :
* Bap to increase Hellaby takeover offer price
* Will increase offer price of its cash takeover offer for 100% of fully paid shares in hellaby holdings limited to NZ$3.60 per share
* Transaction will be fully funded by combination of current cash holdings and new acquisition facility With Australia And New Zealand Banking Group
* Bapcor will not be increasing its offer price further
* Revised offer is expected to be EPS accretive to Bapcor shareholders.
* A$181.3 million was raised via Bapcor's institutional placement and share placement plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources