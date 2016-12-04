Dec 5 Bapcor Ltd :

* Bap to increase Hellaby takeover offer price

* Will increase offer price of its cash takeover offer for 100% of fully paid shares in hellaby holdings limited to NZ$3.60 per share

* Transaction will be fully funded by combination of current cash holdings and new acquisition facility With Australia And New Zealand Banking Group

* Bapcor will not be increasing its offer price further

* Revised offer is expected to be EPS accretive to Bapcor shareholders.

* A$181.3 million was raised via Bapcor's institutional placement and share placement plan