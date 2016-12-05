Dec 5 Italtile Limited

* Sales Update For The Five Months To 30 November 2016

* For five months to 30 November 2016, total system-wide sales (including new stores) increased to r2.9 billion, representing growth of 14.7%

* Like-On-Like retail store turnover grew by 10% in 5 months to nov. 30 compared with previous corresponding period,