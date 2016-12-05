UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 Maxwell Industries Ltd
* Executed memorandum of understanding for sale of land & building
* Says deal for consideration of INR 150 million Source text: [Maxwell Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Company had executed Memorandum of Understanding for sale of Land & Building situated at Survey No.360/13, Village Kachigam, Nani Daman on December 02, 2016 with Daman Poly thread Ltd for a consideration of Rs. 1.50 Crs, subject to terms and condition as specified in the MOU] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources