BRIEF-Fitch - Japan mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
Dec 5 Resilient Reit Ltd
* Slower retail sales growth has been recorded for four months to october 2016
* Black friday sales were substantially higher than previous year and will only reflect in november 2016 sales figures
* Has agreed to acquire a further 6 percent of Mafikeng Mall at a yield of 8 percent
* To reduce volatility in dividend income from its foreign listed holdings, has amended its hedging policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, ending four straight days of gains but only easing slightly from three-month highs as investors took profit ahead of the holiday weekend.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893524 TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' negative sector and rating outlooks for Japanese "mega" banks reflect our expectation that the operating environment for the Japanese banks will continue to be challenging - with GDP growth below 1%, a low inflation rate despite the introduction of a negative policy interest rate in