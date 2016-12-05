BRIEF-Horizon Global offerings of common stock priced at $18.50 per share
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
Dec 5 eXtract Group Limited
* JSE: Exg - Boteti Project Update
* Boteti has advised Eqstra Botswana of its intention to terminate opencast mining contract and to cease mining operations on 13 Dec
* Boteti further intends to withhold payment due to Eqstra Botswana for work performed in october and november
* Decision to withhold payments as a result of irreconcilable differences with regards to volumes mined
* Company categorically denies and refutes any allegations of improper conduct relating to performance of its contractual obligations
* Made all reasonable efforts to resolve issue in order to progress partnership in a mutually beneficial way
* Eqstra Botswana will seek to recoup its damages, in terms of contract, which was to endure to December 2020
* Discussions are ongoing to minimise job losses in Botswana
* Contract value for Eqstra Botswana is approximately r500 million per annum of revenue and contributed r8.5 million profit after taxation per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes