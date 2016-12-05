Dec 5 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Single-dose Betalutin shows promising efficacy, improved duration of response and favourable safety in relapsed NHL patients

* In 35 patients evaluable for efficacy, overall response rate (ORR) was 63 pct, with 29 pct complete responses (CR)

* Betalutin is well tolerated, with predictable and manageable safety profile

* Durable responses have been observed with median duration of response of 20.7 months for all patients in Arm 1

Says results support escalating to higher dosing regimen in final stages of Phase 1/2 study that will allow to decide optimal dosing regimen for pivotal Phase 2 study, PARADIGME, expected in Q1 2017