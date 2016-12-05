BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Single-dose Betalutin shows promising efficacy, improved duration of response and favourable safety in relapsed NHL patients
* In 35 patients evaluable for efficacy, overall response rate (ORR) was 63 pct, with 29 pct complete responses (CR)
* Betalutin is well tolerated, with predictable and manageable safety profile
* Durable responses have been observed with median duration of response of 20.7 months for all patients in Arm 1
* Says results support escalating to higher dosing regimen in final stages of Phase 1/2 study that will allow to decide optimal dosing regimen for pivotal Phase 2 study, PARADIGME, expected in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.