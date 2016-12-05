BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S):
* Grants Genentech an exclusive option to license NI-0101, its anti-TLR4 monoclonal antibody for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
* Under terms of agreement, Genentech receives an exclusive option to license all rights to develop and commercialize NI-0101, pending results of a phase 2a proof-of-concept study
* Further financial details have not been disclosed Source text: bit.ly/2h4sbuO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.