Dec 5 Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S):

* Grants Genentech an exclusive option to license NI-0101, its anti-TLR4 monoclonal antibody for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis

* Under terms of agreement, Genentech receives an exclusive option to license all rights to develop and commercialize NI-0101, pending results of a phase 2a proof-of-concept study

* Further financial details have not been disclosed