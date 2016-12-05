Dec 5 Innate Pharma SA :

* Further clinical data for lirilumab and IPH4102 presented at ASH annual meeting

* Enrollment in first-in-human trial of IPH4102 in relapsed/refractory cutaneaous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL) is proceeding with no dose-limiting toxicities to date

* Early data from combination of lirilumab with azacytidine show a good safety profile in patients with relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML)