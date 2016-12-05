BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Innate Pharma SA :
* Further clinical data for lirilumab and IPH4102 presented at ASH annual meeting
* Enrollment in first-in-human trial of IPH4102 in relapsed/refractory cutaneaous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL) is proceeding with no dose-limiting toxicities to date
* Early data from combination of lirilumab with azacytidine show a good safety profile in patients with relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.