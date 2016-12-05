Dec 5 Euronext NV :

* Announces volumes for November 2016

* Average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book for november 2016 stood at 7,334 million euros ($7.74 billion), stable compared to november 2015 (-0.5 pct) and up +15.9 pct from previous month

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 235,942 contracts in november 2016, up +17.5 pct compared to november 2015 and up +16.8 pct from previous month

* In November 2016 average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 51,542 contracts, down -6.3 pct compared to november 2015 and up +5.7 pct from previous month

* On a year-to-date basis overall average daily volume on euronext derivatives stands at 492,550 contracts (-8.2 pct compared to end of November 2015)

* Activity on ETFs average daily transaction value in November of 618 million euros, slightly down by -2.8 pct compared to November 2015 and up +46.6 pct from previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)