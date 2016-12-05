BRIEF-Fitch - Japan mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
Dec 5 Euronext NV :
* Announces volumes for November 2016
* Average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book for november 2016 stood at 7,334 million euros ($7.74 billion), stable compared to november 2015 (-0.5 pct) and up +15.9 pct from previous month
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 235,942 contracts in november 2016, up +17.5 pct compared to november 2015 and up +16.8 pct from previous month
* In November 2016 average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 51,542 contracts, down -6.3 pct compared to november 2015 and up +5.7 pct from previous month
* On a year-to-date basis overall average daily volume on euronext derivatives stands at 492,550 contracts (-8.2 pct compared to end of November 2015)
* Activity on ETFs average daily transaction value in November of 618 million euros, slightly down by -2.8 pct compared to November 2015 and up +46.6 pct from previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, ending four straight days of gains but only easing slightly from three-month highs as investors took profit ahead of the holiday weekend.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893524 TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' negative sector and rating outlooks for Japanese "mega" banks reflect our expectation that the operating environment for the Japanese banks will continue to be challenging - with GDP growth below 1%, a low inflation rate despite the introduction of a negative policy interest rate in