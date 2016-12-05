BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Wilson Therapeutics AB :
* Announces that WTX101 meets primary endpoint in Phase 2 study in Wilson disease
* Liver status was stabilized or improved over treatment period in majority of patients
* Mean reduction of serum free copper levels was 77 pct
* WTX101 was generally well tolerated, with no reported cases of initial drug-induced neurological worsening upon treatment initiation
* Says will now focus on agreeing final Phase 3 program with relevant regulatory authorities, and expects to initiate pivotal Phase 3 study in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.