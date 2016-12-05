BRIEF-Fitch - Japan mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
Dec 5 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Settlement with majority of claimants in 2008 shareholder rights issue litigation
* Without any admission of liability, rbs has concluded a full and final settlement with three out of five shareholder groups
* In total, rbs is willing to make available settlement sums of up to £800 million assuming settlement of all claims, to be split among all five shareholder groups
* Shareholder groups represented 77% of claims by value in 2008 shareholder rights issue litigation
* Total settlement amount of up to £800 million is covered by existing provisions
* Is willing to make available settlement sums of up to £800 million assuming settlement of all claims
* Total settlement amount of up to £800 million is covered by existing provisions.
* Will now seek to agree finalised terms with members of remaining two groups
* Any claims for which settlement is not achieved will, however, continue to be vigorously defended
* Trial for such claims is due to commence in march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, ending four straight days of gains but only easing slightly from three-month highs as investors took profit ahead of the holiday weekend.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893524 TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' negative sector and rating outlooks for Japanese "mega" banks reflect our expectation that the operating environment for the Japanese banks will continue to be challenging - with GDP growth below 1%, a low inflation rate despite the introduction of a negative policy interest rate in