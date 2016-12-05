Dec 5 Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Settlement with majority of claimants in 2008 shareholder rights issue litigation

* Without any admission of liability, rbs has concluded a full and final settlement with three out of five shareholder groups

* In total, rbs is willing to make available settlement sums of up to £800 million assuming settlement of all claims, to be split among all five shareholder groups

* Shareholder groups represented 77% of claims by value in 2008 shareholder rights issue litigation

* Will now seek to agree finalised terms with members of remaining two groups

* Any claims for which settlement is not achieved will, however, continue to be vigorously defended

* Trial for such claims is due to commence in march 2017