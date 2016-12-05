BRIEF-Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 35 to 55 pct
Jan 27 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
Dec 5 Purplebricks Group Plc
* H1 revenue growth of 159 percent to 18.7 million stg, exceeding full year 2016 sales of 18.6 million stg
* H1 local property expert growth of 119 percent
* H1 instructions increase by 108 percent
* H1 average revenue per customer up 20.6 percent to 1,000 stg
* "We will end calendar year with just over 340 LPES"
* Company is trading in line with management expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 27 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at tax event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-MARKE