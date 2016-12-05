BRIEF-Fitch - Japan mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
Dec 5 BGEO Group Plc
* JSC Bank Of Georgia issues a gel 21 million 2-year global note
* Has issued a 2-year local currency linked internationally clearable global note in amount of gel 21.0 million settled in us$
* Note has been issued through a private placement at par, pays an 8 pct coupon annually and matures on 5 December 2018
* Enables bank to further diversify its sources of funding
* Provides overseas investors increased access to local currency notes issued by private sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893524 TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' negative sector and rating outlooks for Japanese "mega" banks reflect our expectation that the operating environment for the Japanese banks will continue to be challenging - with GDP growth below 1%, a low inflation rate despite the introduction of a negative policy interest rate in