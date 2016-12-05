BRIEF-Fitch - Japan mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
Dec 5 Hansteen Holdings Plc
* Portfolio update for period 1 July to 30 November 2016
* 836 lettings and lease renewals for more than 4.3 million sq ft
* Securing annualised income of 16.6 million stg; further deals in pipeline
* Vacancy reduced to 4.2 million sq ft (390,000 sq m) or 10.2 percent (30 June 2016: 5.3 million sq ft or 12.9 percent)
* Rental growth emerging in UK and Germany
* Following summer hiatus and Brexit vote, capital markets have come back strongly
* Has been a marked increase in investor appetite for multi-let, light industrial assets from overseas and national investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, ending four straight days of gains but only easing slightly from three-month highs as investors took profit ahead of the holiday weekend.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893524 TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' negative sector and rating outlooks for Japanese "mega" banks reflect our expectation that the operating environment for the Japanese banks will continue to be challenging - with GDP growth below 1%, a low inflation rate despite the introduction of a negative policy interest rate in