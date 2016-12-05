BRIEF-Fitch - Japan mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
Dec 5 (Reuters) -
* Outlook for China's banking system is negative; operating environment deteriorating
* Baseline scenario assumes a further moderation in real GDP growth to 6.3% in 2017 from 6.7% in the first three quarters of 2016
* Expect government support to remain strong for major banks, reflecting policy imperative of maintaining public confidence and systemic stability
* Expect chinese authorities will step up their efforts to tackle country's rising level of corporate leverage over the next 12-18 months
* Government support for smaller banks will become more selective, support will remain high for the larger regional banks
* With capitalization, banks will maintain stable and adequate capital levels, underpinned by slowing asset growth and capital-raising
* Mid and small-sized banks will face higher capital pressure, more likely to turn to equity and capital securities issuances
* Profitability will be pressured as moderating economic growth Source text : bit.ly/2gFUXoj
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893524 TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' negative sector and rating outlooks for Japanese "mega" banks reflect our expectation that the operating environment for the Japanese banks will continue to be challenging - with GDP growth below 1%, a low inflation rate despite the introduction of a negative policy interest rate in