Dec 5 Europlan :

* Says receives 49 pct stake in VSK

* Says receives 100 pct stake in Safmar

* Polyway Limited signs agreement to acquire 14.8 million Europlan shares, Ripont Investments Limited to acquire 8.4 million company shares and Alpinvest Holding to acquire 30.6 million company shares

* All share acquisitions are done in exchange for VSK and Safmar shares

* For share exchange purposes Safmar shares are valued at 220,100 roubles ($3,442) per share, VSK shares are valued at 887.5 roubles per share Source text: bit.ly/2h985U2, bit.ly/2gSK3cq, bit.ly/2g1wRQR, bit.ly/2gajVM5, bit.ly/2g1wV32 Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9445 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)