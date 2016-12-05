BRIEF-Fitch - Japan mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
Dec 5 Europlan :
* Says receives 49 pct stake in VSK
* Says receives 100 pct stake in Safmar
* Polyway Limited signs agreement to acquire 14.8 million Europlan shares, Ripont Investments Limited to acquire 8.4 million company shares and Alpinvest Holding to acquire 30.6 million company shares
* All share acquisitions are done in exchange for VSK and Safmar shares
* For share exchange purposes Safmar shares are valued at 220,100 roubles ($3,442) per share, VSK shares are valued at 887.5 roubles per share Source text: bit.ly/2h985U2, bit.ly/2gSK3cq, bit.ly/2g1wRQR, bit.ly/2gajVM5, bit.ly/2g1wV32 Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9445 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, ending four straight days of gains but only easing slightly from three-month highs as investors took profit ahead of the holiday weekend.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893524 TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' negative sector and rating outlooks for Japanese "mega" banks reflect our expectation that the operating environment for the Japanese banks will continue to be challenging - with GDP growth below 1%, a low inflation rate despite the introduction of a negative policy interest rate in