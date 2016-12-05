Dec 5 RhythmOne Plc

* Acquisition of Perk Inc

* Entered into a definitive agreement with Perk Inc

* Rhythmone Plc agreed to acquire all of Perk's issued and outstanding common and class a restricted voting shares and certain employee options

* Total consideration of approximately $42.5 million in an all stock transaction that is expected to close in January 2017