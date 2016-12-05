Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 5 RhythmOne Plc
* Acquisition of Perk Inc
* Entered into a definitive agreement with Perk Inc
* Rhythmone Plc agreed to acquire all of Perk's issued and outstanding common and class a restricted voting shares and certain employee options
* Total consideration of approximately $42.5 million in an all stock transaction that is expected to close in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)