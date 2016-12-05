Dec 5 NH Hotels Group SA :

* Says signs letter of intent with Grupo Inversor Hesperia (Gihsa) to establish a new framework agreement to manage 28 hotels of Gihsa

* Says to pay Gihsa 31 million euros ($39 million) for the deal

* Deal includes initial payment of 11 million euros plus two payments of 10 million euros over the next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)