Dec 5 Clover Industries Ltd :

* Proposed restructure and cautionary announcement

* Clover is in process of restructuring its business

* In terms of restructure, DFSA will become preferred supplier of all raw milk requirements to Clover

* DFSA will sell all low margin fresh milk, UHT milk, and ultra-pasteurised milk directly to trade and consumers

* Will not assume raw milk volume risk and will purchase its raw milk directly from DFSA using a predetermine pricing formula