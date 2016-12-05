Dec 5 Amplefield Ltd

* On 30 Nov 2016, Market Misconduct Tribunal Of Hong Kong handed down its written report of proceedings dated 29th November 2016

* MMT confirmed that breaches caused by negligence of Cheok were not caused by either reckless or intentional misconduct

* Refers to announcement regarding legal proceedings involving an independent non-executive director of co issued by co on 30 May 2016

* Board consider that report will not have any material effect on business or operations of co or Cheok's role as chairman of company