BRIEF-Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 35 to 55 pct
Jan 27 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
Dec 5 Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Deal for s$14.8 million
* hsbc institutional trust services entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement
* divestment is expected to have minimal impact on net asset value, distributable income and aggregate leverage for fy 2016 & fy 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at tax event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-MARKE