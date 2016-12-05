Dec 5 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

* Says unit MASL agreed to buy up to 60 percent of equity share capital of OFD Holding BV

* Says acquisition expected to be completed by Jan 2017

* OFD would become unit of MASL and in turn, of co

* Says deal for consideration of up to 360 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2gGkOwu Further company coverage: