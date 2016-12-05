Dec 5 Alma Market SA :

* To ask shareholders to approve capital increase of up to 5.5 million zlotys ($118,481) via issue of series H shares

* The company's extraordinary general shareholder meeting (EGM) is scheduled on Jan. 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2201 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)