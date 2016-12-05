Dec 5 Chin Teck Plantations Bhd :

* Chin teck plantations bhd- production for ffb for the month of nov. was 16,269 m/t

* Chin teck plantations bhd- production for crude palm oil for the month of nov. Was 3,715 m/t

* Chin teck plantations bhd- production for palm kernel for the month of nov. Was 888 m/t

Source text: (bit.ly/2gXJwGC)

