Dec 5 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc :

* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - study for lead investigational product, ztlido has met a primary endpoint

* Sorrento subsidiary, Scilex Pharmaceuticals announces key endpoints met in pivotal bioequivalence clinical study for its lead product, ztlido

* Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc - full data will be resubmitted to FDA as part of 505(B)(2) new drug application (NDA) in mid-2017