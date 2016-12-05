Dec 5 Dabur India Ltd :

* "We foresee some near term pressures on co's business" due to demonetisation

* On account of continuity of current uncertain situation it is difficult to quantify impact for quarter 3 FY 16-17 at this point of time

* Focusing more on modern retail, e-commerce and institutional sales; encouraging general trade retailers to adopt cashless payment systems