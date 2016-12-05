BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 5 Vistin Pharma ASA :
* Announces cost savings plan of 20 million - 30 million Norwegian crowns ($2.38 million-$3.58 million) on annualized basis
* Cost savings program is scheduled for completion in early 2018
* Plan includes a staff reduction of 20-25 full-time employees at company's tablet manufacturing facility
* Target is to increase its production capacity from today's level of 750 million tablets by at least 50 pct
* Potential provisions related to reduction in number of employees may affect 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3904 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.