BRIEF-Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in Ontario
* Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Cemex Sab De Cv
* Cemex announces take-over bid for Trinidad Cement Limited at 33.1% premium
* Intends to consolidate trinidad cement limited and its subsidiaries
* Cemex Sab De Cv - full acceptance of offer would result in a cash payment by Sierra of approximately tt$597 million (u.s.$89 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
