Dec 5 Top Spring International Holdings Ltd
* connected Transaction Deemed Disposal Of 51% Of The Equity
Interest In Qianhai New Top Spring And Formation Of Joint
Venture
* Shenzhen new top spring agreed to make an additional
capital contribution in amount of rmb14.5 million
* unit, yunnan rongzhi and party a, entered into capital
increase agreement
* aggregate value of capital contribution in qianhai new top
spring under capital increase agreement is rmb24.5 million
* yunnan rongzhi agreed to make capital contribution of
rmb14.5 million; party a agreed to make capital contribution of
rmb11mln
