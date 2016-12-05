Dec 5 Top Spring International Holdings Ltd

* connected Transaction Deemed Disposal Of 51% Of The Equity Interest In Qianhai New Top Spring And Formation Of Joint Venture

* Shenzhen new top spring agreed to make an additional capital contribution in amount of rmb14.5 million

* unit, yunnan rongzhi and party a, entered into capital increase agreement

* aggregate value of capital contribution in qianhai new top spring under capital increase agreement is rmb24.5 million

* yunnan rongzhi agreed to make capital contribution of rmb14.5 million; party a agreed to make capital contribution of rmb11mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: