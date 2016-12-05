Dec 5 Bimobject Ab :

* Says its wholly-owned subsidiary, BIMobject Deutschland GmbH, receives order of 209,900 euros ($224,655.97) in Germany

* Client is a large German company that is a supplier of systems, solutions and services for electrical installations ($1 = 0.9343 euros)