Dec 5 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :

* Appointment of a new chairman and lead independent director to board of directors

* John Copelyn has been appointed as chairman of board and replaces Don Bowden in that capacity

* Linda de Beer in her capacity as independent director to board has been appointed as lead independent director

* Changes are effective from Nov. 30 2016