UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :
* Appointment of a new chairman and lead independent director to board of directors
* John Copelyn has been appointed as chairman of board and replaces Don Bowden in that capacity
* Linda de Beer in her capacity as independent director to board has been appointed as lead independent director
* Changes are effective from Nov. 30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources